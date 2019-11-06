Bengal BJP to Launch Special 'Celebrity Cells' in Quest to Drive Star Power Ahead of Polls

Kolkata: Nearly four months after the BJP saw a sharp rise in the induction of actors in Bengal, the party has decided to create a separate “celebrity cell” in its quest to drive the star power ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls in 2020 and the Assembly elections in 2021.

Back in July this year, several Bengali actors, including Parno Mittra, joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal unit head Dilip Ghosh and senior functionary Mukul Roy.

Joyprakash Majumdar, BJP Vice President in Bengal, said, “In Bengal, people love to listen to celebrities and watch them. So, they are the perfect mode of communication with the people because of their popularity. Therefore, we have decided to engage them in political work through a separate cell.”

Since 2014, several celebrities from Bengal joined the BJP, however, except a few none of them managed to create their individual space in the party. Leaders like Joy Banerjee, Rupa Ganguly and Locket Chatterjee managed to impress the senior party leaders with their work at the grass-root level.

Therefore, the saffron brigade plans to expand its outreach with the maximum participation from the stars.

Meanwhile, BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha, said, “In the upcoming assembly elections we will give them more responsibilities and after coming to power in 2021, some of them will also be made ministers.”

Several times in the past, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has expressed his dismay over the lack of active party members, including celebrities. Therefore, the party has decided to restructure its state committee.

On July 18, Biswajit Ganguly, Kanchana Moitra, Rupanjana Mitra, Rishi Kaushik and Parno Mittra are among the film and TV stars who joined the BJP at its headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Mukul Roy, Rahul Sinha and Sambit Patra.

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee, who played lead roles in many Hindi and Bengali movies, also joined the BJP in January.

In 2014, celebrities like Bollywood singers Kumar Sanu, Bappi Lahiri and actor Joy Banerjee joined the saffron party while in 2015, Rupa Ganguly (Rajya Sabha MP) and Locket Chatterjee (Lok Sabha MP) joined the Bharatiya Janata Pary.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress mocked the BJP’s hunt for hundreds in the run-up to the 2021 assembly elections. TMC General Secretary and Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Let the BJP first find suitable candidates for the 294 assembly seats, then they will think about forming the government in Bengal”.

