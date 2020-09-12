Bengal BJP Youth Wing President Detained Over Sit-in Outside Asansol Police Chief Office

West Bengal BJP's youth wing president Soumitra Khan was detained for allegedly blocking a road by organising a sit-in outside the city police commissioner's office here on Saturday, police said. Along with other party workers, the BJP MP from Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat organised the sit-in to protest against the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state secretary Bappa Chatterjee.

Chatterjee was arrested on Friday for allegedly sharing on social media a "fake photo" of a signboard of the Asansol Municipal Corporation, police said. "We are organising a sit-in to protest against the arrest of our party workers and demand their immediate release," Khan said before the detention.

Despite being asked repeatedly to withdraw the agitation, the BJP youth activists continued their programmeand blocked the road for several hours since morning, a senior police officer said. "So we had to use force to lift the blockade, and detained BJP activists including Soumitra Khan. All of them were released later," he said.

Khan's detention led to sporadic protests by BJYM workers in various parts of the state.

.