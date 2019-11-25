Nadia Tense After BJP's Karimpur Pick Thrashed by Alleged TMC Workers as Bengal Votes for Bypolls

Kolkata: BJP candidate Jayprakash Majumder, who is contesting from the Karimpur bypoll seat in Nadia, was kicked and brutally thrashed allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers on Monday with the incident being recorded on camera.

The incident took place in the Ghaighat area when Majumder's car was reportedly surrounded by TMC supporters. He was shown black flags and asked to leave the area but trouble ensued when he alighted from his car and allegedly confronted the protesters.

Before the police or paramilitary force could reach the spot, Majumder was dragged, abused, and assaulted by about 10 people.

The video of the incident showed the BJP leader covering his head and screaming for help after which he fell into some bushes. The other party supporters accompanying Majumder were also beaten up. They were later rescued and taken to a primary health centre.

Central forces had to resort to lathi-charge to quell the protests and bring the situation under control.

Majumder alleged that he was assaulted by TMC supporters because he tried to stop electoral malpractice. “I was attacked by TMC goons and I will see the end of this battle. Ruling TMC cadre attacked me because they know that they will lose this seat. We have already informed the Election Commission about the issue.”

TMC leaders, meanwhile, alleged that Majumder was trying to provoke trouble to make up for the lack of public support he has in the area.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh condemned the attack and said a protest rally had been organised by the BJP in Karimpur on Tuesday.

Voting for by-elections in West Bengal for vacant Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur, Kharagpur Sadar in West Midnapore, and Karimpur assembly seats in Nadia district is underway.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant following the death of sitting Congress MLA Parmatha Nath Ray on May 31, while the Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur seats fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Dilip Ghosh and sitting TMC MLA Mahua Moitra won the parliamentary polls from Midnapore and Krishnnanagar Lok Sabha seats respectively.

The last date of nomination was November 6 and counting will be held on November 28. The Election Commission has decided to use EVMs and VVPATs in all the polling stations.

The by-elections will not only be significant for Congress and Left Front (since they have decided to go for a seat adjustment) but will also be a litmus test for TMC and BJP. Nearly 7.5 lakh voters will decide the fate of 18 candidates in three constituencies.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.