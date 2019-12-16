Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP Stay Away from Meeting; Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Irked
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar who had asked the chief secretary and director general of police to come to Raj Bhavan on Monday morning said their absence was 'surely not acceptable'.
File photo of Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar.
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday expressed shock that the chief secretary and director general of police did not turn up to brief him on the current situation of the state that is witnessing violent protests against the amended citizenship Act.
The governor who had asked the two senior officials to come to Raj Bhavan on Monday morning said their absence was "surely not acceptable".
"@MamataOfficial. Am stunned that in spite of request made neither Chief Secretary nor Director General of Police have come to brief and update me on the current painful situation in the State. This is surely not acceptable given the enormity of situation," Dhankhar tweeted.
Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts.
