Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi for All-Party Meeting on Public Funding of Elections

In a letter to the prime minister, Mamata Banerjee wrote, 'The issue is broadly of electoral reforms and specifically to prevent corruption and criminality in our democratic polity."

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 8:48 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi for All-Party Meeting on Public Funding of Elections
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call an all-party meeting on public funding of elections, expressing concern over reports of high expenses in this year's Lok Sabha polls.

In a letter to the prime minister, she wrote, "The issue is broadly of electoral reforms and specifically to prevent corruption and criminality in our democratic polity. The time has come for government funding of elections which is the norm today in 65 countries in the world."

The Trinamool Congress had flagged the issue in its manifesto of 2014 and 2019 elections. "I urge you to call an all-party meeting with the single agenda of public funding of elections in India, with an objective of rooting out corruption," Banerjee wrote. ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram