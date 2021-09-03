A controversy has erupted in West Bengal over the organisers of a Durga puja deciding to put up an idol of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at their marquee alongside Goddess Durga’s, provoking angry reactions from the opposition BJP which called the move “nauseating" and one that hurt the sensibilities of Hindus of the state.

Famous clay modeller Mintu Pal is sculpting the fibreglass idol at his Kumartuli studio draping the “deity" in the TMC supremo’s favourite white coloured tant saree and her trademark flip-flop slippers to boot.

“I have studied photos and videos of honorable CM as reference point. The way she walks, speaks, interacts with the public, while moulding the face of the idol," Pal told .

