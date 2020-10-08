Bengal Congress Chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Says TMC Has Disowned Bengali Woman Rhea Chakraborty

Moments after Rhea Chakraborty got bail, her lawyer Satish Manshinde said she was a Bengali tigress who knows how to fight back. Interestingly, while all Bihar politicians played the 'Bihar ka beta' card in support of Sushant Singh Rajput, West Bengal seemed to have disowned the "Bangali may" or Bengali girl.

Till Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury saw this factor. On the day Chakraborty got bail, he said, "I welcome the move. It's sad how she was targeted. But what's worse is that a woman and that too a Bengali woman was left all alone and vilified."

Chowdhury has been Mamata Banerjee's most biter critic. And his appointment as state chief ahead of state polls has irked Banerjee because this is being seen as an open Congress hit at her while the BJP has been breathing down her back. Now the same Chowdhury is using the Rhea factor to hit back at Banerjee.

"It saddens me that a woman chief minister has not felt for another woman and has ignored a Bengali woman who has been left to fight for herself," he told News18.

Back in Kolkata, the ruling TMC took potshots at Chowdhury on fighting on non-issues. Some even said he was needlessly supporting someone involved in drugs.

Will the Bengali woman Rhea be used as a poll plank? Sources say the Congress wants to steer clear of this but then Chowdhury is a shrewd politician who has managed to hold on to his turf in Murshidabad. And sources say he could make the point that Banerjee chose to remain quiet on the issue. For Chowdhury, obviously not the BJP but the TMC is the main opponent and few feel the way to counter Banerjee's Bengal for Bengalis pitch can be countered through Rhea.

Sources say some are even thinking of using Rhea's pictures close to polls and if she gets a clean chit, the possibility of approaching her to contest may not be completely ruled out. Till then Rhea’s Bengali surname has captured Chowdhury's and Congress's attention.