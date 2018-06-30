Bengal Congress Chief Kept in the Dark as Leaders Meet Sonia to Push for 10-Year Alliance With Mamata

In a significant political move, a section of senior Congress leaders in Bengal met the party leadership in Delhi to pitch for an alliance with Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress not just for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but for a tie-up till 2028.In what has raised eyebrows, the Congress’ West Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who has been quiet vocal in his criticism of Banerjee, was unaware of the meeting.Speaking to News18, AICC secretary and Farakka MLA Mainul Haque said, “Our Malda Dakshin MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury met Sonia Gandhi on Friday in Delhi and discussed the proposal of an alliance with the TMC. I also agree with this proposal because we have seen the result of tying up with the Left. I think the only way we can prevent the BJP from emerging in Bengal is by having an alliance with the TMC.”“Not just parliamentary elections, we want an alliance for all polls till 2028. This is the only way to stop BJP from becoming strong in Bengal,” Haque added.Asked why Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was not kept in the loop, Haque said, “This is just a proposal. We are no one to take the decision. The final decision will be taken by Rahul and Sonia.”When contacted, Chowdhury shot down speculations of a rift in the party. “In Congress party, anyone can meet senior leaders in Delhi. This is the beauty of our party. If someone wants to discuss anything with Sonia Gandhi, what is the problem? There is no compulsion that leaders from Bengal need to inform me before discussing any issues with Sonia or Rahul.”Chowdhury, however, made his views on the proposed alliance clear. “Neither Sonia Gandhi nor Rahul Gandhi consulted me about the alliance with the Trinamool Congress. If they will ask for my opinion, I will tell them. But it is a fact that TMC workers prevented our leaders from filing nominations and also attacked our supporters in the recently held (civic) elections.”Reacting on the potential TMC-Congress alliance, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “We all know the intention of Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury. This is his idea. He is doing this just to save his chair. He is least bothered about other party leaders. He just wants to save his seat.”Ghosh even invited Adhir Ranjan to join the BJP. “I think Adhir da should join the BJP because if an alliance happens, he will not be able to work with Mamata Banerjee. The only options before him will be the BJP. I think in the coming few months, he will join our party.”Abu Hasem Khan Choudhury was not available for comment.