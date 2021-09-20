Bengal Congress Leader Takes U-turn, Says Will Contest Samserganj Assembly Poll

Days after announcing that Congress won’t contest the Samserganj assembly seat in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, Congress leader Jaidur Rahman said that he has “changed his mind" and decided to fight the poll from the seat.

Congress was, so far, absent in the bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal. It has decided not to contest in Bhabanipur, where TMC chief and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was contesting. In Jangipur, the assembly seat was allotted to the Left and in Samsergunj, initially the Congress candidate had stepped down.

However, the Congress candidate Jaidur Rahman is now finally in the race. He had stepped down earlier as his brother is TMC MP Khalilur Raheman.

“People are appealing, (So) what should I do, I will campaign. I was avoiding because of my brother, now it’s people’s call so I will be there,” Jaidur told News18.

Congress leaders and workers were trying to convince Rahman to change his decision. Jaidur is finally convinced and has started the campaign for polls in Samsergunj.

“I had told you (earlier), wait for few days, we have convinced him. Congress has huge vote share here, so we will win,” Sahidul Shek, Block President of Congress said. However, TMC isn’t bothered with the Congress contesting the election. It has said that Congress has no value and their presence doesn’t matter in the poll.

The constituency will go to the polls on September 30 along with Jangipur in the district.

