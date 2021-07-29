Bengal Done, TMC Sets Eyes on Tripura for New 'Khela'; Abhishek Banerjee Leads Charge

After Bengal, Tripura is now the TMC’s new ground for “Khela Hobe” with two important ministers Derek O’Brien and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar arriving in the state to bail out 23 members of a survey team from poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s organisation, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

Attacking the BJP, O’Brien said 23 professionals who came to Tripura for work were arrested immediately on the orders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “The BJP is trying to implement the Gujarat model in Tripura. They are not allowing us to speak in Parliament. Mamata Banerjee will take BJP head-on now.”

Earlier, TMC’s all-India general secretary and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee had in his very first press conference said TMC will take the BJP head-on, thus setting the party’s agenda for Tripura.

Even as the TMC tries to expand its base, the state BJP has said Banerjee’s party has no footing in the state where the senior leaders are camping.

On Friday, Abhishek will reach Tripura to firm up the strategy. TMC minister Bratya Basu said people were disgusted with “zulmbazi” and wanted Didi in the state.

Tripura’s next election is not so far and for the TMC, the bastion seems to be a readymade playing ground now.

