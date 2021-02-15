Bengal DYFI Member Injured During March to Secretariat Succumbs to Injuries

A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader, Maidul Islam Midda, who allegedly received multiple injuries in a clash with the Kolkata Police during ‘Nabanna’ (state secretariat) protest march on February 11, succumbed to his injuries at a private nursing home on Monday morning.

Midda sustained serious internal injuries in the lower part of the body which affected the normal functioning of his kidneys.

One of the doctors who treated him revealed that due to abnormal function of his kidneys, his other vital parameters stopped functioning. “We tried our best but he passed away,” the doctor said on condition of anonymity.

Midda’s death has invited sharp criticism from the Left leaders who called for a massive protest rally across the state on Monday. They have also approached the State Human Rights Commission for their intervention in this matter.

The incident has put the ruling Trinamool Congress on back foot ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.

While expressing condolences, senior CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “The youth leader was murdered by the police. He was mercilessly beaten up by the police. The ruling government in the state has crossed its limit. We want stern action against the policemen who are behind the killing of Midda.”

Midda is a resident of Kotalpur in Bankura and is believed to be one of the most active DYFI leaders in the state’s politics. His family members have been informed in Bankura and they are on their way to Kolkata to perform his last rites.

Fuad Halim, a senior CPIM leader and a doctor by profession, said, “He received severe muscle injuries near his kidney. This led to excessive secretion of protein from injured muscles, which affected the normal functioning of his kidney. Later, he suffered complete renal failure.”

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police have initiated a probe led by Joint Commissioner of Police, Headquarters and Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime in this matter and likely to address a press conference after the post mortem examination.

Since the incident on February 11 took place in front of New Market Police Station, the officer-in-charge of the area was also asked to join the probe.

TMC Leader Tapas Roy, said, “It is unfortunate that a young leader has expired today. Our condolences are there with his family members. I believe that there should be a thorough probe into this to ascertain the exact cause of his death.”