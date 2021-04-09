Bengal Election 2021: EC Notice to Mamata Banerjee Over Remark on Central Armed Forces

The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee for her alleged statements against central armed police forces deputed on election duty in the state. The notice issued on Thursday night said Banerjee prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code with her remarks against the central forces.

The chief minister has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday. The EC said prima facie, the completely false, provocative and intemperate statements by Banerjee attempted to berate and vilify central paramilitary forces during the electoral process.

