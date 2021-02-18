Bengal Elections: Aiming at Fishermen’s Vote Share, Amit Shah Promises to Set Up ‘Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised to set up ‘Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana’ on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the welfare of nearly 4 lakhs fishermen in West Bengal.

On February 2, considering the sentiments of the Rajbonshi community in North Bengal, Shah had announced a new 'Narayani Sena Battalion' in the paramilitary forces and said that the training centre will be named after ‘veer’ (brave) Chila Roy, Prince and younger brother of King Nara Narayan of Koch Dynasty.

While launching the fifth and final phase of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Namkhana in South 24 Parganas district, he said, “You have given a chance to the TMC and you got syndicate raj in return. Now, I would like to request you all to give us a chance to serve you and we promise to implement various developmental schemes for the people here.”

While elaborating more on BJP’s road map for Bengal, the Union Home Minister said, “After forming the government in Bengal, I would like to assure my fishermen brothers that we will set up ‘Machhuara Samman Nidhi Yojana’ on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the welfare of nearly 4 lakhs fishermen in West Bengal. Under the scheme nearly 4 lakhs fishermen will get Rs 6,000 annual subsidy and this will be done keeping the fishermen produce organisations in the loop.”

He said, “Not the least, we will also set up a separate ministry in the State who will look after fishermen’s produce and it will ensure that they will get good monetary returns after selling their produce and catch. This ministry will also save them from the TMC’s middlemen who take away a major portion of fishermen’s profit. Give us a chance to serve you, we promise to bring prosperity in your lives.”

Shah also announced to set up a world class ‘Seafood Processing’ hub, honey based industries and zero causality task force during natural calamity in South 24-Paganas district.

Political experts believe that Shah has carefully announced the schemes for fishermen considering a sizable number of voters who belong to the fishermen community in South 24-Parganas district in Bengal.

While hitting out at Mamata, he said, “She promised to set up an integrated fishery zone but nothing has been done. TMC goons indulged in corrupt practices and deprived poor people from basic amenities. I would like to assure that we will set up a high-level inquiry team to send them behind bars who siphoned funds meant for Cyclone Amphan victims.”

He said, “I heard TMC leaders are discussing why BJP has launched this ‘Porivartan Yatra? I would like to tell them that this ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is not to replace one chief minister from another. This ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is to free Bengal from the misrule of Mamata and ‘Bhaipo’s (Abhisekh Banerjee). This ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is to fulfil the dream of ‘Sonar Bangal’. This ‘Porivartan Yatra’ is to stop illegal infiltrators. Therefore, I would like to request you to vote for BJP to serve you.``

“BJP under the leadership of PM Modi can only ensure good governance in Bengal. Our target is to ensure good governance and development in West Bengal and on the other side Didi (Mamata) is busy in ‘bhatija kalyan’ (nephew rise) as the next chief minister of the state. In this election, we are going to win more than 200 seats. There will be double engine government in West Bengal,” he added.