Bengal: Eyes on Industry, TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to Hold Trade Union Sabha in Suvendu's Bastion Haldia

Haldia, the industrial port city in East Medinipur of West Bengal, is busy preparing for one of the biggest trade union meetings of the Trinamool Congress. The trade union sabha will be addressed by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

This is the first time that Abhishek Banerjee will be addressing a meeting at the industrial city, which is considered a bastion of BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari. Haldia is known for its active trade union politics.

The results of the assembly elections show that out of 16 seats in East Medinipur, the TMC won nine and the BJP six. Experts said amid such a background, Abhishek’s visit is significant.

First, chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s focus is on industry. She wants industrialists and trade union workers to be comfortably placed, which will be helped by Abhishek’s presence.

Second, Abhishek’s presence will also boost the party in every way in Adhikari’s stronghold. The TMC trade union has organised a two-day programme and, on Friday, leaders will hear grievances and pass them onto Abhishek.

Third, sources said Abhishek will be issuing strict guidelines regarding transparency for the best output, which he feels should be the motto of the trade union.

The TMC’s state general secretary, Kunal Ghosh, said, “Industry as well as labour force all are looking forward to tomorrow’s meeting; our government is industry friendly and we expect our leader will give a message so that labour as well as industry work side by side.”

A couple of months ago, there were complaints from the industrial sector that the chief minister took on personally and took action in the matter.

