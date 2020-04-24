POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Bengal Governor Accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'Explicitly Appeasing' Minority Community

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

Urging the TMC supremo 'to shun politics and confrontational approach', Jagdeep Dhankhar said her conduct is only compounding the miseries of the people of West Bengal.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
The confrontation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan escalated further on Friday with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "explicitly appeasing" the minority community.

Referring to Banerjee's Thursday letter to him where she accused him of "repeatedly interfering" in the functioning of her government, Dhankhar said the chief minister's outburst is an alibi strategy to cover up "monumental failures" in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Urging the TMC supremo "to shun politics and confrontational approach", Dhankhar said her conduct is only compounding the miseries of the people of the state.

"Your communication is part of the alibi strategy that emanates from a script that seeks to cover up monumental failures in these challenging times by a series of blunders," the governor said in his second letter to Banerjee after her Thursday letter set off acrimonious exchanges between the two constitutional functionaries.

"Your appeasement of the minority community was so explicit and awkward on the Nizamuddin Markaz incident. This is most unfortunate and cannot be appreciated," he said, referring to an event where Banerjee was asked to comment on the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

