Bengal Governor Demands Records From CM Mamata Banerjee Over Pegasus Probe Panel

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invoked Article 167 of the Constitution to get all the records and proceedings of the Pegasus Inquiry Commission which was set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in July.

The two-member inquiry commission to get into the allegations of spying on politicians, judges, journalists and government officials using an Israeli spyware Pegasus was set by the West Bengal government on July 26, 2021.

The commission was headed by former Calcutta High court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and the other important member of the panel was former Supreme Court Judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur.

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee, Governor Dhankhar wrote, “I am constrained to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution so as to seek all connected proceedings and documentation leading to issuance of Notification dated July 26, 2021 constituting ‘Pegasus’ inquiry Commission. This has become necessary as the Chief Secretary has unfortunately failed to provide such information.”

While claiming that the State government didn’t consult the governor before setting up the ‘Pegasus inquiry Commission’, the governor said, “It emanates from the penultimate and last para of Notification dated July 26, 2021 that provisions of sub-sections (2) to (5) of Section 5 and Section 5A of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 have been made applicable to the proceedings of ‘Pegasus’ Inquiry Commission premised on the ‘Opinion of the Governor’. It is significant that there has been no communication whatsoever on this count from your side to this office prior to promulgation of the Notification dated July 26, 2021. In such a situation, there could obviously be no formation of any opinion at my end and there has been none as a matter of fact.”

“In the aforesaid situation please take steps to forward at the earliest the entire records leading to issuance of notification dated July 26, 2021, precisely and pointedly also adverting on all facets of formation of opinion by the governor,” his letter reads further.

Dhankhar’s move came three days after the Supreme Court on December 17 stayed the ongoing investigation by the Justice Madan B Lokur Commission of Inquiry appointed by the West Bengal Government to probe into the Pegasus snooping scandal.

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leaders took out rallies in Kolkata in protest against the State Election Commission for failing to ensure free and fair Kolkata Municipal Corporation Poll on December 19.

In Central Kolkata, a large number of BJP supporters were seen clashing with a large contingent of police force. In the clash, few people were injured while some were taken in custody to maintain the law and order situation.

BJP leaders alleged that ruling TMC party has violated KMC polls through bombing, murder and rape threats, intimidation, assaulting media, using police and civil administration to bend rules.

“They have done it all. Bengal BJP to launch protest across all districts of WB to highlight death of democracy in the State,” BJP’s national information and technology department chief and co-in-charge West Bengal, Amit Malviya had tweeted yesterday.

At Bankura district, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy was intercepted by the police when he was on his way to meet farmers at Kotulpur. Police claimed that his convoy was prevented from further journey due to law and order issues.

He was also shown black flag by the TMC workers in front of the district police. An agitated Suvendu got down from the vehicle and had a heated argument with the cops for not allowing him to meet the farmers.

Suvendu reportedly heard suggesting the cops to wear TMC uniform and challenged them that it is difficult to stop him in West Bengal. He also told them that they should not forget that he defeated Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly Polls.

The standoff between Suvendu and the police came a day after a large contingent of police force prevented him from traveling to Kolkata from Salt Lake to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan.

