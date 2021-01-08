Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to Meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday

Amid the growing political turbulence in poll-bound West Bengal, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday. He had last met Shah in October 2020.

"Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will fly to New Delhi tonight. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 9," Raj Bhavan sources said. Dhankhar, who had been at loggerheads with the TMC government since taking charge as the Bengal governor, has criticised the Mamata Banerjee dispensation on several occasions over the "worsening" law and order situation in the state.

BJP leaders in Bengal have been demanding imposition of President's Rule in the state, citing "breakdown of the rule of law" as reason. Elections to the 294-member Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May.