Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Expected Mamata to Be Present on His Last Day

Tripathi had expressed this to his close associates before leaving the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, sourced said.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 8:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi Expected Mamata to Be Present on His Last Day
File photo of Kesari Nath Tripathi.
Loading...

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who had spoken his mind on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's appeasement policy, had expected that she would be present when he left the Raj Bhavan to bid adieu to the state, sources close to him said Monday.

Tripathi had expressed this to his close associates before leaving the Raj Bhavan on Sunday, they said. "The honourable Governor thought that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be coming to bid him goodbye personally ... Tripathiji expected this courtesy from Banerjee before leaving the state. After all, he stayed here for five years," the sources told PTI.

Tripathi, who was at loggerheads with the Trinamool Congress government on a number of issues during his tenure, had created a stir on Saturday by saying that Banerjee's "appeasement policy" is adversely affecting the social harmony of the state. He had gone on to say that she has the vision and power to implement her decisions but needs to keep a check on her sentiments and exercise restraint.

TMC had hit back saying he was merely trying to gain some brownie points. The party along with opposition CPI-M and Congress termed the comment untimely as he had already demitted office then.

Tripathi had also described his experience in the state as "sweet and sour" and maintained that education and the law-and-order situation in the state should be improved to ensure its overall progress.

The governor-designate Jagdeep Dhankar would be sworn in on Tuesday.

The state government had organised a farewell dinner for Tripathi at Raj Bhavan on July 11 and Banerjee had then met the governor.

"That (dinner) was part of the custom. Banerjee was present at the dinner and the two spoke to each other for quite some time," the source said.

Two ministers Arup Roy and Rajib Banerjee had seen off Tripathi at Howrah railway station when he left for his home town Allahabad.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram