Bengal Governor Says He Will Spend Days in Singur after TMC Fumes Over His Surprise Visit

Kolkata: Facing criticism from the ruling TMC for his ‘surprise visit’ Singur in Hooghly district on November 11, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he will once again visit Singur to know more about Nandigram movement (in East Midnapore).

“People are saying many things over my Singur visit and some people even protested. I would like to clarify that I went to Singur after informing the collector. I went to Burdwan after informing the collector,” Dhankhar said.

Taking a veiled dig at the TMC, he said, “Some people want to cover the fact. But many people want to see what they are hiding. I think I should now spend more time in Singur.”

“I want to interact with the local people to know more about Nandigram,” Dhankhar said.

On Monday, on his way back from the annual convocation of Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, Dhankhar had paid a surprise visit to the office of the block development officer (BDO) of Singur sub-division in Hoogly district.

Around 4:30pm, Dhankhar went to the BDO’s office in Singur but could not find anyone. He sat on the BDO’s chair and asked for him after which he was told that the BDO, along with other senior officials, had gone for a meeting.

After Dhankhar left, the BDO officials present there said the Governor wanted to know more about the land movement which had happened in Singur in 2008.

It was the land movement in Nandigram and Singur that gave a political mileage to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and she ousted the 34-years of Left rule in Bengal in 2011.

On 23 September 2008, Tatas decided to leave Singur in Bengal’s Hooghly district after months of protest by the Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee (then in opposition). On October 3, 2008, it became official that TATA will leave Singur when Ratan Tata announced it in a press conference in Kolkata.

Dhankhar’s visit has angered the ruling TMC as they alleged that he is violating his post.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.