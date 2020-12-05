Bengal Govt Indulged in Cyclone Amphan Relief Graft, Says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal was involved in corruption over the distribution of relief in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan. The BJP national general secretary, while participating in the party's 'Aar Noy Anyay' (no more injustice) campaign in North 24 Parganas district, alleged that free ration provided by the Centre did not reach the poor people in the state.

"We had earlier said that post-Amphan relief had not reached the needy and the TMC was involved in irregularities.Now, with the Calcutta High Court asking the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to audit the relief, our words have come true," he said.

Hitting out at the TMC, which has been vocal against the new farm laws and has lent support to the farmers' agitation in north India, the senior BJP leader, who is also the party's West Bengal minder, said that farmers are the most deprived section in the state. Amid several TMC MLAs, including senior leader Suvendu Adhikari, expressing dissent, Vijayvargiya said, "The people of West Bengal and senior TMC leaders are unhappy with 'bhaipo' (nephew)." Diamond Harbour MP and TMC youth wing chief Abhishek Banerjee is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Asserting that the BJP does not believe in politics of violence, Vijayvargiya alleged that the TMC and the state police were aiding politics of violence. He said that the TMC has failed to create 'Shonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) and only a BJP government in the state can do that.

Responding to the allegations, senior TMC leader and state Power Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay said that the TMC government arranged for free ration for people in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan and in the wake of the coronavirus -induced lockdown. He said that the state government will cooperate with the CAG in the audit as per the high court's order.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee, while hearing a set of PILs together, on December 1 urged the CAG to conclude the audit within three months of receiving a copy of the order. "West Bengal has garnered laurels for its welfare schemes from around the world, even the BJP-led government at the Centre. Either Vijayvargiya does not know that or he is misguiding people.

"The BJP claims it will make West Bengal 'Shonar Bangla' but it has turned our country into 'Nickel India'. TMC will again form the government in the state," he told PTI. Elections to the 294-member assembly are due in April-May next year.