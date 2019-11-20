Bengal Govt Turns Down Governor's Chopper Request for 3rd Time in a Week
Earlier, responding to Dhankhar, minister of state for health had described his demand as 'absurd', saying he should first clarify why he needed a chopper as 'one cannot tolerate misuse of public money'.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)
Kolkata: For the third time in a week, the West Bengal government has turned down Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's request for a helicopter for district visits. The Governor will now travel to Domkal in Murshidabad on Wednesday by road to inaugurate a college building.
A Raj Bhavan press release on Tuesday mentioned that Dhankhar had requested the state government for a helicopter as the visit involved a travel of about 500 km.
"There was a request made to the state government to provide a helicopter for this visit. However, the response from the state government has been that the helicopter would not be available and in that situation, the Governor will be visiting the place by road," the release said.
The Governor would leave Kolkata at 6 a.m. on Wednesday to attend the function at Domkal Girls' College on an invitation from former state minister and present CPI-M lawmaker Anisur Rahman. He would return the same day.
On November 13, Dhankhar had sought a chopper to travel to Santipur in Nadia district, but the state government had turned down the request citing relief work in the aftermath of cyclone Bulbul.
Two days later, the Mamata Banerjee government again refused to provide a helicopter to Dhankhar who was scheduled to go to Farakka in Murshidabad district to attend the silver jubilee celebrations of S.N.H. College.
A miffed Dhankhar had said then that a communication from the Governor should be given priority.
Responding to Dhankhar, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had described his demand as "absurd", saying he should first clarify why he needed a chopper as "one cannot tolerate misuse of public money".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon Attend Prayer Meet of Manish Malhotra's Late Father
- Ever Wondered How Old Your Dog Really Is? This Formula Could Help You Calculate Accurately
- Tottenham Hotspur Sack Manager Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho Linked to the Job
- MTV India Launches Petition for Biryani Emoticon, Desi Foodies Think it's About Time
- Mubi Wants You to Watch Critically Acclaimed Cinema at Rs 199 For Three Months