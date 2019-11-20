Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Bengal Govt Turns Down Governor's Chopper Request for 3rd Time in a Week

Earlier, responding to Dhankhar, minister of state for health had described his demand as 'absurd', saying he should first clarify why he needed a chopper as 'one cannot tolerate misuse of public money'.

IANS

Updated:November 20, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Govt Turns Down Governor's Chopper Request for 3rd Time in a Week
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the media at Suri Circuit House in Birbhum district. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: For the third time in a week, the West Bengal government has turned down Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's request for a helicopter for district visits. The Governor will now travel to Domkal in Murshidabad on Wednesday by road to inaugurate a college building.

A Raj Bhavan press release on Tuesday mentioned that Dhankhar had requested the state government for a helicopter as the visit involved a travel of about 500 km.

"There was a request made to the state government to provide a helicopter for this visit. However, the response from the state government has been that the helicopter would not be available and in that situation, the Governor will be visiting the place by road," the release said.

The Governor would leave Kolkata at 6 a.m. on Wednesday to attend the function at Domkal Girls' College on an invitation from former state minister and present CPI-M lawmaker Anisur Rahman. He would return the same day.

On November 13, Dhankhar had sought a chopper to travel to Santipur in Nadia district, but the state government had turned down the request citing relief work in the aftermath of cyclone Bulbul.

Two days later, the Mamata Banerjee government again refused to provide a helicopter to Dhankhar who was scheduled to go to Farakka in Murshidabad district to attend the silver jubilee celebrations of S.N.H. College.

A miffed Dhankhar had said then that a communication from the Governor should be given priority.

Responding to Dhankhar, minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had described his demand as "absurd", saying he should first clarify why he needed a chopper as "one cannot tolerate misuse of public money".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram