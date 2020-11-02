Bengal Haven for Terrorists Under TMC Rule, Says BJP after NIA Arrests Madrassa Teacher

The West Bengal unit of the BJP on Monday claimed that the state has turned into a haven for terrorists under the TMC government, after the NIA revealed earlier in the day that a suspected Al-Qaeda conspirator has been nabbed in Murshidabad district. A 32-year-old madrassa teacher, Momin Mondal, allegedly working as an al-Qaeda conspirator to carry out terror attacks in India, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday.

"The NIA is doing a wonderful job keeping India safe.But their job is difficult. The @MamataOfficial government has adopted polarising and appeasement policies which are harming the society and creating problems for all of India," BJP national general secretary and the party's Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya said in a tweet.

Echoing him, Vijayvargiya's colleague and party co- observer, Arvind Menon, said many terror organisations have established their network in Bengal during the TMC's rule. "West Bengal has become a safe asylum for Islamic Terrorists; many terror organisations have established their network in Bengal. Mamata Banerjee's appeasement politics has now created a threat not only to West Bengal but to entire country," Menon said in a tweet.

The TMC, however, accused the BJP of trying to politicise the matter. "Let the investigating agencies probe the matter. It is not like terror modules are busted in Bengal only, terrorists get arrested in other parts of the country, too," TMC MP Saugata Roy said.

Earlier in September, an Al-Qaeda terror module was busted by the NIA in Murshidabad district, following which six suspected terrorists were arrested. Subsequently, five others have also been taken into custody in connection with the case. Mondal was produced before the district court in Murshidabad which granted his transit remand for transporting him to New Delhi.