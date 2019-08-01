English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal Minister Dubs Triple Talaq Bill as 'Draconian', Says it Interferes in Muslim Personal Laws
The minister said that they are against and the triple talaq bill and will not abide by it. He also mentioned that it will be opposed by the Muslum community of the country.
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal minister and president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's West Bengal unit, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Thursday dubbed the triple talaq bill as "draconian", saying it is a "direct interference" in Muslim personal laws.
President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the bill, making it a law, a government notification said on Wednesday.
"We won't tolerate this direct interference in our personal laws. We are against this triple talaq law and will not abide by it. It will be opposed tooth and nail by the Muslim community of the country," Chowdhury told PTI.
The bill, which prescribes up to three years imprisonment for Muslim men giving instant triple talaq to their wives, was passed by the Parliament on Tuesday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Binge Review: TV Subscription with Hotstar and More, for Rs 249 a Month
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- This Woman’s Melodious Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Will Take You Back in Time
- Bernardo Silva, Alisson Becker's Exclusion from FIFA The Best Shocks Twitter
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka
Photogallery
Loading...