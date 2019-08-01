Take the pledge to vote

Bengal Minister Dubs Triple Talaq Bill as 'Draconian', Says it Interferes in Muslim Personal Laws

The minister said that they are against and the triple talaq bill and will not abide by it. He also mentioned that it will be opposed by the Muslum community of the country.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 8:16 PM IST
Bengal Minister Dubs Triple Talaq Bill as 'Draconian', Says it Interferes in Muslim Personal Laws
Representative photo. (Network18 Creatives)
Kolkata: West Bengal minister and president of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's West Bengal unit, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, on Thursday dubbed the triple talaq bill as "draconian", saying it is a "direct interference" in Muslim personal laws.

President Ram Nath Kovind has given assent to the bill, making it a law, a government notification said on Wednesday.

"We won't tolerate this direct interference in our personal laws. We are against this triple talaq law and will not abide by it. It will be opposed tooth and nail by the Muslim community of the country," Chowdhury told PTI.

The bill, which prescribes up to three years imprisonment for Muslim men giving instant triple talaq to their wives, was passed by the Parliament on Tuesday.

