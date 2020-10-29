Bengal Now a Banana Republic, Cops & Bureaucrats Acting as Political Servants of TMC, Says Guv Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday terming the Mamata Banerjee-led state government as ‘Banana Republic’ and said he is committed to free and fair elections in the state and it which party wins is of no concern to him.

Addressing the media in New Delhi after meeting the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dhankhar said, “You don’t have any idea of what is happening in West Bengal. The law and order situation has completely crumbled down. Police and bureaucrats are working as political servants of the ruling party. The crime statistics has gone up and Al-Qaeda is spreading its fangs in Murshidabad.”

Dhankhar claimed that there is a “virtual anarchy” in Bengal and the political violence has become a matter of concern. “Political leaders are getting killed. The power of corridors in the state is infested by non-state actors. This is surely not democracy.”

He said, “There is a police state of ‘Banana Republic’ and it is my duty to save the Constitution. I don’t believe in criticising. I believe in reformation and that can happen only through dialogues. But they hardly respond to my letters. Under such circumstances, how can a constitutional head like me have a sound sleep?”

In the context of President’s rule in West Bengal, he said, “This is not the purpose of my media address and I will not divulge the outcome of my meeting with the Union Home Minister.”

Recently, while alleging that the police force is working as Trinamool Congress cadres and amid concerns over ‘law and order problem’ in West Bengal, Dhankhar had threatened that he will be forced to look at Article 154 of the Constitution. Article 154 mandates that the executive power of the state shall be vested in the governor.

While criticising the state, Director General of Police, Virendra, had said, “I have to act if the Constitution is not protected. It is unfortunate that the office of the governor has been ignored. Under such circumstances, I will be forced to look at Article 154 of the Constitution.”

In the context of his Darjeeling stay for one month in November, he said, “A governor has every right to visit any place in my state. I will go there to understand problems being faced by the local people.”

Coming down heavily on Dhankhar, TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “He has to justify his salary and his Darjeeling visit is nothing but a leisure trip because around this time the weather is good in the Hills.”

In the context of his allegations that the law and order has collapsed in Bengal, Roy said, “He is lying and misleading. I don’t blame him because it is his obligation to speak on behalf of the BJP. Why doesn’t he look at Uttar Pradesh and other BJP ruled states where crimes are sending ripples across the country?”

On Dhankhar’s remark that Murshidabad is turning into a terrorist hub, he said, “It is very unfortunate that a person like him made such a statement. Simple because Murshidabad has a huge Muslim population, one cannot term the entire district as a terrorist hub. It is very unfair.”