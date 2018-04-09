English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengal Panchayat Polls: If TMC Attacks Us, It Will be Paid Back in Same Coin, Says BJP
Talking to reporters on the last day of filing nominations for the rural polls to be held in three phases from May 1, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party would fight the panchyat polls with all their strength.
Representative image
Kolkata: The BJP on Monday warned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that if the ruling party workers attacked BJP candidates during panchayat polls in the state, it would be paid back in the same coin.
Talking to reporters on the last day of filing nominations for the rural polls to be held in three phases from May 1, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party would fight the panchyat polls with all their strength.
"If the TMC tries to unleash violence on the day of the polls, it will be paid back in the same coin. If they attack us with bombs and pistols, we won't greet them with a plate of sweets," he said.
"We have worked hard to ensure that our candidates file their nominations. Now as it is clear that the central forces will not be deployed for panchyat elections. We have to be prepared for all eventuality. We will fight till the end," Ghosh said.
The Supreme Court today refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for panchayat polls saying it could not interfere with the election process.
The top court, however, granted liberty to all candidates to approach the West Bengal State Election Commission for appropriate relief.
The BJP had on March 6 told the apex court that "democracy is being murdered" in West Bengal as the ruling TMC was engaged in large scale violence and not allowing its candidates to file nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls.
It had also sought availability of nomination papers online, extension of the last date for filing these papers and deployment of paramilitary forces in the state in the run-up to the polls.
The TMC leadership welcomed the apex court's ruling.
"We have full faith in and respect for judiciary. We requested the State Election Commissioner to ensure free and fair elections and not to give in to the pressure tactics of opposition parties," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.
The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3, and 5. The votes will be counted on May 8. According to the notification, the last date for filing of nominations is April 9 and the last date of scrutiny of the nominations is April 11.
Also Watch
Talking to reporters on the last day of filing nominations for the rural polls to be held in three phases from May 1, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said the party would fight the panchyat polls with all their strength.
"If the TMC tries to unleash violence on the day of the polls, it will be paid back in the same coin. If they attack us with bombs and pistols, we won't greet them with a plate of sweets," he said.
"We have worked hard to ensure that our candidates file their nominations. Now as it is clear that the central forces will not be deployed for panchyat elections. We have to be prepared for all eventuality. We will fight till the end," Ghosh said.
The Supreme Court today refused to extend the last date for the filing of nominations for panchayat polls saying it could not interfere with the election process.
The top court, however, granted liberty to all candidates to approach the West Bengal State Election Commission for appropriate relief.
The BJP had on March 6 told the apex court that "democracy is being murdered" in West Bengal as the ruling TMC was engaged in large scale violence and not allowing its candidates to file nominations for the upcoming panchayat polls.
It had also sought availability of nomination papers online, extension of the last date for filing these papers and deployment of paramilitary forces in the state in the run-up to the polls.
The TMC leadership welcomed the apex court's ruling.
"We have full faith in and respect for judiciary. We requested the State Election Commissioner to ensure free and fair elections and not to give in to the pressure tactics of opposition parties," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.
The panchayat polls are scheduled to be held on May 1, 3, and 5. The votes will be counted on May 8. According to the notification, the last date for filing of nominations is April 9 and the last date of scrutiny of the nominations is April 11.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|1
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|2
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|8
|Wales
|6
|6
|4
|16
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|12
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|14
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|16
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|19
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|20
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|21
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- IPL 2018: SRH vs RR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 4
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Kapil Sharma’s Ex Preeti Says 'He is Getting Suicidal Thoughts,’ Blames New Girlfriend For Everything
- Not Anushka Shetty, Prabhas To Marry Chiranjeevi's Niece Niharika Konidela?
- SOTY 2: KJo Announces Commencement of Tiger Shroff Starrer, Shares When Final Cast Will be Revealed