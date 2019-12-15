Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Bengal Police Put on High Alert After Mamata Holds Emergency Meet Amid Violence, Cops Release Helpline Number

In the about-two-hour-long meeting at her Kalighat residence, Banerjee directed the officials to take strict action against those indulging in vandalism, an official said.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 11:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengal Police Put on High Alert After Mamata Holds Emergency Meet Amid Violence, Cops Release Helpline Number
File photo of Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an emergency meeting with senior officers of the state administration and police forces on Sunday night and directed them to remain on high alert, amid incidents of violence in the state.

In the about-two-hour-long meeting at her Kalighat residence, Banerjee directed the officials to take strict action against those indulging in vandalism, an official said. "The meeting was held on the basis of intelligence inputs.

The chief minister directed that all the police station in the state must be on high alert," a senior official, who was present at the meeting, told PTI. "She has asked the police forces to act quickly and take strict immediate steps to deal with such incidents," he added.

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, DGP Virendra, ADG (Law and Order) Gyanwant Singh and Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma were among those present at the meeting. "We assure the people of Bengal that there is no reason to panic. We have set up a 24X7 control room — O33-2214 5486, 4031, 1946 — for immediate assistance," said a senior officer of the state police force.

"There is also misinformation being shared on social media in the form of fake visuals of violent and objectionable content with a motive to disrupt public peace," he said, adding that the perpetrators have been identified and will be dealt with strongly.

The chief minister also directed Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar district authorities to ensure supply of food and water to train and bus passengers stranded due to blockades. Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock various parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day with several incidents of vandalism and arson being reported from different districts.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram