Bengal SSC Scam LIVE Updates: 2nd Cash Haul from Partha's Aide Unwinds Threads of Corruption as 'Nearly Rs 28 Crore', 5 Kg Gold Recovered by ED

Live now
Bengal SSC Scam LIVE Updates: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids in three locations in and around Kolkata and again recovered large stacks of cash from a flat linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee.
The unaccounted money was found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections last year, on Wednesday claimed that 38 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs are in touch with the BJP and of these, 21 legislators are directly in touch with him.
“Do you want to hear breaking news? At this moment, 38 TMC MLAs are in touch with the BJP. Out of these, 21 are in direct touch with me. When I was in Mumbai, I read in newspapers one fine morning that the Shiv Sena and the BJP have formed the government in Maharashtra,” he said while addressing a presser in Kolkata. He added that the BJP is in power in 18 states, and its flag will “fly high in a few other states very soon”. READ MORE
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday questioned why Partha Chatterjee is being retained as a minister by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee despite his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged school jobs scam. Adhikari met Governor La Ganesan at the Raj Bhavan here, seeking that Chatterjee, who holds the industry, commerce and parliamentary affairs portfolios, be removed as minister.
“She (the chief minister) has not taken any step against him despite so much information and proof,” Adhikari told reporters after the meeting. Adhikari, a former minister in the Mamata Banerjee government before joining the BJP in 2020, alleged that it is “her strategy to show that she is good and others are not”. The chief minister had said during a programme on Monday that anyone found guilty in court would face action from the party.
Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested on July 23 by the ED, which is probing the money trail involved in the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities at government-sponsored and-aided schools.
Days after senior West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school recruitment scam, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the media for allegedly launching a “malicious campaign” against her party. Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, said that anyone proven guilty by the court must be punished, but probe “agencies must not be used to malign political parties”.
When you run a big institution, there can be mistakes. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose once said that people have the right to make blunders. If anyone has committed any mistake, and it is proven legally, he or she must be punished. But I am against any malicious media campaign. The media is playing the role of kangaroo (court). A senior judge also said that recently,” she said.
Addressing a programme of private firm Titagarh Wagons at Uttarpara in Hooghly district, Banerjee lashed out at a section of the media for allegedly trying to act like courts and pronounce judgments even before a person is legally proven guilty. The Chief Justice of India recently pointed out that the media is playing the role of kangaroo courts. They don’t want any development to happen in Bengal and only want to defame our state,” she said. Banerjee was referring to recent comments by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana that agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to the health of democracy. Without elaborating, the TMC supremo claimed that she knows those journalists who have taken undue benefits.
fuelling speculations about Partha Chatterjee’s future as a cabinet minister, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Wednesday hope the party would take note of the public perception as the recovery of cash from his aide’s home has brought “disgrace” to party and “shame to all of us”.
His comments come in the backdrop of the recovery of huge cash from one of the flats linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee, late this evening.
The unaccounted money was found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange, from another flat of Mukherjee, who was also arrested on July 23.
“This development is a matter of great concern. Such incidents have brought disgrace to the party and shame to all of us. He (Partha Chatterjee) is saying why he would quit as minister. Why is he not saying in the public domain that he is innocent? What is stopping him from doing that?”
“I hope the party would take note of the public perception and take appropriate steps,” he said.
The demand for dismissal of Chatterjee from the cabinet grew louder from within the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition parties.
The federal anti-money laundering agency, probing the money trail of the teacher recruitment scam, also grilled TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya, a former president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.
Since this morning, ED officials conducted coordinated raids at various properties at Rajdanga in south Kolkata and Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city, which were reportedly owned by Mukherjee.
During questioning, she informed the ED about those properties. ED sleuths had to break open a door to get into two flats in Belgharia’s Rathtala locality as the keys to open them could not be spotted, an official said.
“We have found a good amount of money from one of the flats in a housing complex. We have brought three note counting machines to know the exact amount,” an official told .
According to highly-placed sources, the ED has recovered nearly Rs 28 crore and 5 kg gold till 4:30 AM in the night.
Meanwhile, fuelling speculations about Partha Chatterjee’s future as a cabinet minister, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh Wednesday hope the party would take note of the public perception as the recovery of cash from his aide’s home has brought “disgrace” to party and “shame to all of us”.
His comments come in the backdrop of the recovery of huge cash from one of the flats linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee, late this evening.
The unaccounted money was found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange, from another flat of Mukherjee, who was also arrested on July 23.
“This development is a matter of great concern. Such incidents have brought disgrace to the party and shame to all of us. He (Partha Chatterjee) is saying why he would quit as minister. Why is he not saying in the public domain that he is innocent? What is stopping him from doing that?”
“I hope the party would take note of the public perception and take appropriate steps,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Ghosh had said it has to be seen how Chatterjee sheds the tag of being “influential” without quitting as a minister of several departments.
Chatterjee, whom the Enforcement Directorate arrested in connection with a school jobs scam, earlier in the day countered repeated queries by the media on whether he would resign by retorting why he should do so.
Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here