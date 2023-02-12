Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday took a dig at the Border Security Force (BSF) by citing an incident in which the force allegedly shot down an innocent civilian.

Speaking at a rally in Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Banerjee said that a 24-year-old Prem Kumar Barman had returned to his native village from Bangalore when BSF officials allegedly shot him dead.

“I want to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and his Deputy, Nisith Pramanik to tell me and the public what was Prem Kumar’s fault? Why did the BSF jawans shoot him dead? Was it because he was a Rajbangshi? What was Prem Kumar’s crime?" he said.

He also gave a 48-hour notice to the BSF and to the prime minister to state their stand on this issue and apologize to the public.

Another issue that Banerjee addressed was BJP’s alleged call for a separate state in North Bengal.

“Today’s public meeting in Cooch Behar is against those who demand the separation of Bengal. This rally is to target them and warn them against having such thoughts. Let me tell these leaders in clear words, Bengal will never be divided," he said.

His comments come as the TMC is leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters of North Bengal, a region in which the party did not do well in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Amid this, TMC Supreme Mamata Banerjee, along with Abhishek have increased their visits in North Bengal as the Rajbongshi vote is big factor in the area.

The saffron party has reacted to this, with BJP President Sukanto Majumdar saying that “Banerjee is playing Rajbongshi there. BSF actually has stopped cow smuggling, smuggling money is not coming to them that’s why he is saying all this."

