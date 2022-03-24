Bengal Violence: Amid Demands of Central Intervention by BJP and Congress, TMC Turns To Amit Shah

While the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, the main opposition outfits in West Bengal, are pushing for the imposition of central rule in the state, the Trinamool Congress is seemingly relying on an unlikely person: union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

A TMC delegation is scheduled to meet Shah in Parliament House on Thursday at 11.30am.

The situation comes against the backdrop of at least eight people being burnt alive in their homes by a mob in Bengal’s Rampurhat area following the killing of a local Trinamool Congress leader on Monday.

On Wednesday, Congress’s Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting him to implement Article 355 of the Constitution in West Bengal.

BJP MPs made a similar request after meeting the union home minister on Tuesday.

The violence in Rampurhat has caused a stir in the capital.

BJP MPs demonstrated in front of the Parliament building with placards in their hands on Wednesday.

Besides, BJP state president and Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumder raised the issue in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour.

He alleged that the law and order situation in West Bengal had deteriorated and demanded special powers and provisions to be enforced by the Centre.

Trinamool’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay immediately rejected his allegations and demands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself spoke out about the Rampurhat incident on Twitter.

“I will appeal to the people of Bengal to never forgive the perpetrators of such incidents and those who encourage such criminals," he wrote.

However, he also assured the state of all possible help from the Centre to ensure the guilty are swiftly punished.

Sukanta Majumder alleged there were 26 political assassinations in the state within a week and that has never happened anywhere in the country.

He also alleged that there was a difference of opinion between the police administration and the leaders of the ruling party in the state.

The law and order situation in West Bengal was dire, he added.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the Lok Sabha that the whole matter will be made clear after the meeting with Amit Shah.

Sukanta said he was ashamed to hear Sudip’s statement as a resident of the state. Meanwhile, a BJP parliamentary delegation will go to the violence-hit area on Thursday.

