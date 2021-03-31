Bengal Will Change Within 6 Months of BJP Coming to Power, Says Mithun Chakraborty

Keshpur: Actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday claimed that the positive changes in West Bengal will start to reflect within six months of BJP coming to power.

Chakraborty, who joined the BJP at the Brigade Ground rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, made the statement during a road show at Keshpur in West Midnapore district. “So far no change has taken place in Bengal. But this time there will be golden Bengal. This time there will be a change, there will be a golden Bengal, only in 6 months Bengal will improve,” he said.

He had earlier said that BJP is the only agent of change for West Bengal which will bring development for the poor in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

After the first phase of polling on March 28, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that BJP will get 26 seats out of 30 seats. Following this Mithun also told the media that the first phase of polling indicated the change of the ruling party in Bengal this time.

Chakraborty has been campaigning for the BJP candidates in the state but he has kept himself away from the election fray. He is not contesting the assembly elections this time.

The BJP has been trying to gather maximum support from the fan following of Mithun Chakraborty. The Bollywood star, with a huge popularity in his home state, has been joining roadshows for BJP candidates since last month.

The former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP claims during the road shows his bondage with the people has gone beyond the stardom. He now realizes a bonding of hearts with the people of rural Bengal and promises to eradicate poverty.

Chakraborty has always been closely associated with the politics of Bengal. During his initial years he was a young Left follower, then he changed his loyalty to Mamta Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and became a Rajya Sabha MP. Recently, he has joined the BJP and has been actively campaigning for the party.