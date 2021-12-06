Bengal's Bollywood Connect, Lal-Bal-Pal Corridor & Modak Talks: Lowdown on Aaditya-Mamata Meet

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday divulged few details of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Aaditya Thackeray’s meeting, which he was also a part of, in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’, Raut threw light on key discussions that the trio had in Nariman Point’s Trident Hotel in Mumbai – from requesting to grand land for a Bengal Bhavan in the financial capital, reminiscing Bengal legends in the film industry to the TMC’s decision to not test political waters in Maharashtra.

He said during her Mumbai visit, Banerjee had discussed with Aaditya Thackeray the exchange of tourism and culture between the two states. Banerjee, who rose to politics as a student leader, spoke about the importance of youth taking the reigns of politics. “You youngsters should now take the reins of politics in your hands. You will have my backing. I have been in politics since student movements. I know the power of the youth,” Banerjee told Thackeray.

Raut, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra, on Sunday further claimed “it looks like Banerjee is contemplating something new excluding the Congress". He also claimed that during her meeting with Shiv Sena leader and state minister Aaditya Thackeray here a few days back, she told the latter that “we will not come here as the Shiv Sena and the NCP are strong".

She sought land for the construction Bengal Bhavan in Mumbai to enable patients to get accommodation while coming for treatment here, especially at the Tata cancer hospital, said Raut, who is the executive editor of Saamana.

“The two states share an emotional bond dating back to history. It was decided that the bond should be further strengthened for the benefit of the younger generation so that they can get a peak into the history," the Shiv Sena leader said, adding that her demand is not unjustified as there is already an Odisha Bhavan and Uttar Pradesh Bhavan near Mumbai.

“There is a sentimental relation between Maharashtra and West Bengal that needs to be preserved,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote.

On the other hand, young Thackeray proposed the idea of a ‘Lal Bal Pal’ (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal) tourism circuit betweeen Maharashtra and West Bengal, which Banerjee “readily accepted", Raut said.

He also said Banerjee has invited Aaditya Thackeray for the upcoming Kolkata International Film Festival. On Saturday, Saamana said keeping the Congress away from national politics and creating an opposition alliance parallel to the UPA without it is akin to strengthening the ruling BJP and the “fascist" forces.

On Banerjee’s courtesy, Raut said, “She (Banerjee) walked until the elevator of the hotel while seeing off Aaditya Thackeray. At that time, Aaditya Thackeray politely stopped her, but she still came.”

“West Bengal has given many artists, music directors and singers to the entertainment industry. Mamata took names such as Burman, Manna Dey, Hemant Kumar. Aaditya Thackeray added that Shreya Ghoshal, though relatively new, is very popular,” Raut said in ‘Rokhthok’

The Trinamool Congree supremo didn’t restrict the conversation to politics and tourism, but proceeded to inform the two leaders about her love for “Ganpati ladoo,” or ‘modaks’ and how a Marathi community in Kolkata regularly sends her modaks.

The Marathi daily had also said those who don’t want a Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) should make their stand clear publicly, instead of creating confusion by talking behind back. During her Mumbai visit, Aaditya Thackeray and Raut had met Banerjee on behalf of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is currently recuperating after a cervical spine surgery.

(With inputs from agencies)

