BJP's Hopes Dashed As Bengaluru Sides With Congress Again; JD(S) Big Gainer
In 2013, the Congress narrowly went past the BJP, bagging 13 of the 28 seats in the urban areas of Bangalore. The BJP had got 12 seats.
BJP workers celebrate at Bangalore BJP Office. (Credit: Ranjan Chandra)
Bengaluru: India’s IT capital, Bengaluru, which had favored the Congress in 2013 elections, chose to have faith in the party this time as well.
According to the election results, out of the 28 seats in Bengaluru city, the BJP has won 11, whereas the Congress 16 and JD(S) seven.
In 2013, the Congress narrowly went past the BJP, bagging 13 of the 28 seats in the urban areas of Bangalore. The BJP had got 12 seats.
While the gain of three seats for the Congress doesn’t really come across as a major shift in the voting pattern in the city, what is more interesting is the emergence of JD(S) in the city.
Surprisingly, JD(S), which had only won three seats in the Bengaluru region in 2013, has doubled its tally this time, taking the number to seven.
While many political pundits were betting on BJP grabbing more seats in Bengukur city this time around, that party hasn't even managed to beat its all-time high of 17 seats it won in 2008 elections in the Bengaluru city.
In the 2008 elections, the BJP had bagged 17 seats, riding on the back of a "sympathy factor" after the JD(S) refused to hand over power to the former, defaulting on its promise on the coalition.
The BJP had released a manifesto specifically targeting Bengaluru residents. From a promise of 24x7 power and drinking water supply to a tree for every citizen, the BJP had hoped its promises would help the party for a good performance in the city's 28 Assembly seats.
If one goes by the number of seats won by the BJP in the city, the move hasn't paid off for the party as India’s Silicon Valley has once again sided with the Congress.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
