Bengaluru MLA Injured in Explosion at Birthday Celebration
The MLA has been admitted to the St Philomena's Hospital. He sustained injuries in his leg and has received stitches, a family member said.
Image for representation.
Bengaluru: Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Harris was injured along with three others in a suspected explosion at Vivek Nagar in the city on Wednesday night.
According to Harris' son Nalapad, the incident occurred at about 9.30 pm when the MLA was addressing a gathering organised by party workers. "Someone threw an explosive at him which exploded with a great noise. Somehow, my father escaped. In this incident, three others were injured," he said.
To a question on what could be the reason behind the incident, Nalapad said he has no idea as his father was friendly with everyone. Harris has been admitted to the St Philomena's Hospital. He sustained injuries in his leg and has received stitches, a family member said.
Police rushed to the spot upon learning about the incident and began investigation. So far, no one has been arrested while investigations are on, police said.
