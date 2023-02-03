Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has been accused of breaking the law by painting his party logo on the walls of houses in the city. He is accused of violating BBMP’s Advertisement By-laws (2006) by a local political party - Bengaluru NavaNirmana (BNP).

According to BNP, despite an order by the Karnataka High Court prohibiting painting on walls as an outdoor media advertisement, Surya not only painted the walls of homes with the BJP logo, but also went ahead and shared pictures of it on his official Instagram handle.

“As part of the Vijay Sankalpa Abhiyan, I had the opportunity to wall paint our party’s logo in Jayanagar today,” the Bengaluru MP posted on his Instagram account in January, sharing a video of him doing the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasvi Surya (@tejasvisurya)

Another video shared by Surya showed him and other party leaders walking across the streets of Bengaluru, spray painting the walls of houses with the BJP party logo.

According to the BNP, similar paintings were also spotted in other areas including Begur – a town located off the Bengaluru-Hosur highway.

“No person or party can deface public property. It’s against court orders. Why, despite being aware of BJP leader Tejasvi Surya painting BJP logos on city walls, has BBMP not initiated any action against him? We demand action without fear or favour,” BNP posted on Twitter.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) advertisement by-laws (2006), - No person shall use ‘Wall Painting’ as an outdoor media in the city of Bengaluru without valid permission from the Commissioner of BBMP, except in the prescribed ‘D’ zone as per conditions prescribed by the Council in this regard.

The BBMP took notice after the BNP demanded action from the civic body. Jayaram Raipura, BBMP Zonal Commissioner (South), told The Hindu, “I have information about this. It is illegal, and action will be taken against the people who have painted on public walls.”

