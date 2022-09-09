This Illegal SEZ Building Has Been Encroaching Upon Bengaluru Lake Drain for 2 Yrs | Exclusive

Even as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) blamed the overflowing Bellandur and Varthur lakes for the recent flooding in Mahadevpura zone, an exclusive ground report by News18 shows how the stormwater drain (SWD) on the wetland of Bellandur lake, which connects to the Agara lake and also acts as a floodplain, remains encroached upon by an illegal, information technology (IT) special economic zone (SEZ) project building.

News18 could not reach industries minister Murgesh Nirani, who is abroad on an official trip. Despite repeated attempts, the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), which allotted the land on a long-term lease to the developer is yet to respond.

As Bengaluru drowned amid the recent heavy rain, CM Basavaraj Bommai had promised to “demolish encroachments mercilessly”, blaming them for the clogging of SWDs. However, this monstrous, incomplete building, which is part of a 72-acre IT SEZ-cum-residential project by Mantri Techzone and Core Mind Software Services, still stands tall.

In a landmark judgment, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in 2016 quashed the environmental clearance and plan sanctions for the Rs 2,300-crore project on the Bellandur lake wetland and stayed the construction. It had also imposed a penalty of Rs 130 crore on the two parties. It had asked for 3.10 acres of lake land to be reclaimed and restoration of multiple rajakaluves or stormwater drains obliterated by the project. The Supreme Court upheld the NGT order in 2019 and also rejected a curative petition filed in May 2020.

TWO YEARS ON

More than two years after this order, the state government is yet to implement it. Not an inch of wetland has been recovered and the state has not failed to collect the penalty amount.

Meanwhile, the nature has reclaimed what belongs to it, the project site is completely flooded.

The developer is facing insolvency proceedings and is currently facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation.

THEY SAY

The land has been marked as sensitive in the city’s master plan and even the Lake Development Authority has noted that the project could destroy the wetland ecosystem and affect the lake.

“If the government was keen on proving its seriousness, it would have demolished the offending structures and collect fines from the builders concerned. The fact that they are not doing it shows where the real interest lies,” says Nitin Seshadri, a resident of Koramangala, who was part of the citizens’ movement, which fought the illegal project.

The Congress is cornering the government asking the Bommai-led dispensation to implement “the Supreme Court and NGT orders and demolish the structure”. “Whoever has violated the rules, the government should be firm in handling these issues. Nothing is being done for Bangalore. It’s a money-making racquet,” said Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Citizens’ action forum, the petitioner, has been working hard to get the order implemented. The members of the CAF have approached every government office from the KIADB to the Karnataka state pollution control board and even the Chief Secretary. But nothing is moving on ground.

“We would like believe that there are still well-meaning officers and we would like the government to implement the order. Otherwise, the papers are ready to explore legal actions and the outcome of it would be nasty. We want the government to take immediate action,” said Vijayan Menon, President of Citizens’ Action Forum.

Concerned Bengalureans are asking the Bommai government to act now, especially with the general conclusion that destruction of lakes and stormwater drains might have contributed a great deal to floods in South east part of the city earlier in the week.

“Actions speak louder than words,” tweeted Janaagraha’s Srinivas Alavilli.

The twin tower demolition in Noida sent out a strong message, will the Bommai government follow suit?

