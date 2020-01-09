Alleged BJP Supporters 'Force' Bengaluru Students to Sign Pro-Citizenship Law Banner, No Complaint Filed

Bengaluru: After going door to door and engaging in the missed call campaign, some BJP workers are now trying to force students to sign banners supporting the amended Citizenship law.

On Wednesday evening, some BJP workers allegedly tried to get students of Jyoti Nivas college, to forcibly sign a banner supporting CAA, that they had illegally erected outside the college premise.

When students objected to the banner being put up without permission, a war of words broke out between two sides.

"There was an altercation mostly because students questioned how a banner was put up without permission. When the sisters tried to talk to party workers, the matter escalated, but since students' safety is priority, they (sisters) asked the cops around to intervene. The police dispersed everyone and even the pro-CAA supporters took down the banner and left", said a college staffer who was witness to the event.

Some students took to social media to say that they were subject to personal attacks when they refused to sign it. One Twitter user @Shaikabdulrahm1 put out videos of the incident where the BJP workers are seeing arguing with the students

“You’re not concerned about your studies, you’re concerned about yourselves. Do you have any valid reason for protesting?” the party worker is heard shouting in the video.

Another user @AutoRaja1212 asked the CM for immediate intervention. "BJP local leaders, workers threaten & bully students to sign a pro #CAA_NRC petition at Jyoti Nivas College, Bengaluru. "Under BJP government and Yediyurappa as CM even students of Karnataka are not safe," a user tweeted.

Police, however, say no complaint has been filed. A decision on whether the students will protest against the incident is yet to be taken, however, other colleges like St Joseph's as well as the Ajim Premji University are continuing their protest against the atrocities against the student community, in solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

