Benipur Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Benipur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Benipur (बेनीपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Darbhanga district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Darbhanga. Benipur is part of 14. Darbhanga Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 56.56%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,83,695 eligible electors, of which 1,49,625 were male, 1,33,819 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,66,586 eligible electors, of which 1,40,144 were male, 1,26,442 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,26,713 eligible electors, of which 1,20,460 were male, 1,06,253 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Benipur in 2015 was 163. In 2010, there were 123.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Sunil Choudhary of JDU won in this seat by defeating Gopal Jee Thakur of BJP by a margin of 26,443 votes which was 17.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 46.88% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Gopal Jee Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Hare Krishna Yadav of RJD by a margin of 13,957 votes which was 13.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.33% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 80. Benipur Assembly segment of Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gopal Jee Thakur won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Darbhanga Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Benipur are: Kamal Ram Vinod Jha (LJP), Mithilesh Kumar Choudhary (INC), Rajeev Kumar (RLSP), Binay Kumar Choudhary (JDU), Nathuni Ram (WAP), Rajesh Kumar Mishra (JAPL), Sanjeev Jha (SHS), Md. Quamrul Hoda (IND), Manoj Kumar (IND), Mithlesh Yadav (IND), Ranjeet Kumar Jha (IND), Ram Kumar Jha (IND), Sanjeet Kumar (IND), Saguni Ray (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.19%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 55.64%, while it was 47.27% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 80. Benipur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 247. In 2010 there were 233 polling stations.

Extent:

80. Benipur constituency comprises of the following areas of Darbhanga district of Bihar: Community Development Block Benipur; Gram Panchayats Baghauni, Baheri East, Baheri West, Dohat Narayan, Hawidih North, Hawidih South, Hawidih Middle, Samadhpura and Inai of Baheri Community Development Block; Gram Panchayats Manaur Bhauram, Arga Usri, Dekuli Jagarnathpur, Kamarkala and Bairampur of Biraul Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Darbhanga.

Benipur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Benipur is 264.71 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Benipur is: 25°59'10.3"N 86°06'13.0"E.

