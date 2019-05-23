Berhampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Berhampur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Chakradhar Sahu IND -- -- K. Shyambabu Subudhi NOTA -- -- Nota SUCI -- -- Somanath Behera OPD -- -- Srihari Patanaik BJD -- -- Chandra Sekhar Sahu BSP -- -- Tirupathi Rao Karanam BJP -- -- Bhrugu Baxipatra INC -- -- V. Chandrasekhar Naidu

20. Berhampur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.49%. The estimated literacy level of Berhampur is 67.03%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sidhant Mohapatra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,720 votes which was 14.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 43.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sidhant Mohapatra of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 57,287 votes which was 8.05% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 44.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.92% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Berhampur was: Sidhant Mohapatra (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,80,089 men, 6,54,171 women and 8 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Berhampur is: 19.2957 84.8809Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बरहमपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); বরহমপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); बरहमपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); બર્હામપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பெர் ஹாம்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); బరంపూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಬೆರ್ಹಾಂಪುರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ബെർഹാംപൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).