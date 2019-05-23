English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Berhampur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Berhampur MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
20. Berhampur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.6% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 18.49%. The estimated literacy level of Berhampur is 67.03%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 1 on Thursday, April 11, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Sidhant Mohapatra of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,27,720 votes which was 14.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 43.97% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Sidhant Mohapatra of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 57,287 votes which was 8.05% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 44.95% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.90% and in 2009, the constituency registered 58.92% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Berhampur was: Sidhant Mohapatra (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,80,089 men, 6,54,171 women and 8 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Berhampur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Berhampur is: 19.2957 84.8809
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बरहमपुर, ओडिशा (Hindi); বরহমপুর, ওড়িশা (Bengali); बरहमपूर, ओडिशा (Marathi); બર્હામપુર, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); பெர் ஹாம்பூர், ஒடிசா (Tamil); బరంపూర్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಬೆರ್ಹಾಂಪುರ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); ബെർഹാംപൂർ, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
Berhampur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Chakradhar Sahu
IND
--
--
K. Shyambabu Subudhi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
SUCI
--
--
Somanath Behera
OPD
--
--
Srihari Patanaik
BJD
--
--
Chandra Sekhar Sahu
BSP
--
--
Tirupathi Rao Karanam
BJP
--
--
Bhrugu Baxipatra
INC
--
--
V. Chandrasekhar Naidu
