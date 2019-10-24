Beri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बेरी): Dr Raghubir Singh Kadian of Congress Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Beri (बेरी ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jhajjar district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.65%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,74,588 eligible electors, of which 95,237 were male, 79,348 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,990 service voters had also registered to vote.

Beri Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME INC 14527 48.36% Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian LEADING BJP 9546 31.78% Vikram Kadian JJP 4645 15.46% Upender Kadian INLD 602 2.00% Om Pahlawan IND 325 1.08% Shiv Kumar Rangeela BSP 299 1.00% Ramesh Dalal AAP 96 0.32% Ashvini Dulhera BSP(A) 2 0.01% Pawan Bhartiya SUCI(C) -- 0.00% Ravi Ahlawat Advocate NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Vijay LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Rahul SP -- 0.00% Narsingh Kuku IND -- 0.00% Sheela IND -- 0.00% Sunil Dalal JMBP -- 0.00% Anil NCP -- 0.00% Ajay Ahlawat Advocate IND -- 0.00% Devender Dhartiputtar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,58,218 eligible electors, of which 86,385 were male, 71,833 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,990 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,38,650.

Beri has an elector sex ratio of 833.16.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 4493 votes which was 3.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.61% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Raghubir Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5176 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 67. Beri Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.57%, while it was 68.99 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.07%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 186 polling stations in 67. Beri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 162.

Extent: 67. Beri constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhajjar district of Haryana: Beri Tehsil; KC Dulhera, PCs Rohad-I and II of Bahadurgarh-II KC of Bahadurgarh Tehsil and PC mehrana of Jhajjar-I KC of Jhajjar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Beri is: 28.7165 76.673.

