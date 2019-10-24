Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Beri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बेरी): Dr Raghubir Singh Kadian of Congress Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Beri (बेरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Beri Election Results 2019 Live Updates (बेरी): Dr Raghubir Singh Kadian of Congress Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Beri (बेरी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Beri (बेरी ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Jhajjar district of Haryana and is part of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.24% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.65%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,74,588 eligible electors, of which 95,237 were male, 79,348 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,990 service voters had also registered to vote.

Beri Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
14527
48.36%
Dr. Raghuvir Singh Kadian
BJP
9546
31.78%
Vikram Kadian
JJP
4645
15.46%
Upender Kadian
INLD
602
2.00%
Om Pahlawan
IND
325
1.08%
Shiv Kumar Rangeela
BSP
299
1.00%
Ramesh Dalal
AAP
96
0.32%
Ashvini Dulhera
BSP(A)
2
0.01%
Pawan Bhartiya
SUCI(C)
--
0.00%
Ravi Ahlawat Advocate
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota
IND
--
0.00%
Vijay
LKSK(P)
--
0.00%
Rahul
SP
--
0.00%
Narsingh Kuku
IND
--
0.00%
Sheela
IND
--
0.00%
Sunil Dalal
JMBP
--
0.00%
Anil
NCP
--
0.00%
Ajay Ahlawat Advocate
IND
--
0.00%
Devender Dhartiputtar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,58,218 eligible electors, of which 86,385 were male, 71,833 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 2,990 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,38,650.

Beri has an elector sex ratio of 833.16.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 4493 votes which was 3.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 31.61% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Raghubir Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 5176 votes which was 5.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 39.46% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 67. Beri Assembly segment of Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency. Rohtak Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 10 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 67.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.57%, while it was 68.99 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.07%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 186 polling stations in 67. Beri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 162.

Extent: 67. Beri constituency comprises of the following areas of Jhajjar district of Haryana: Beri Tehsil; KC Dulhera, PCs Rohad-I and II of Bahadurgarh-II KC of Bahadurgarh Tehsil and PC mehrana of Jhajjar-I KC of Jhajjar Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Beri is: 28.7165 76.673.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Beri results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram