Best Part of Minimum Income Scheme is It Will Benefit Women: Priyanka Gandhi Hails Rahul

सबसे बड़ी ख़ुशी तो मुझे इस बात की हो रही है की ‘न्याय’ योजना के ज़रिए ₹72000 सालाना 5 करोड़ घरों में महिलाओं के खातों में भेजे जाएँगे!👍👍👍 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 26, 2019

So happy that under the NYAY scheme, women will be the ones who receive the annual amount of Rs. 72,000 directly into their accounts. 👍 Empower a woman, empower a family. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 26, 2019

Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to applaud her brother and Congress party president Rahul Gandhi's announcement of providing Rs 72,000 per annum to 20 per cent of India's poorest if voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.She said the best aspect of the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) is that it will provide women with steady money. "What’s making me most happy is that the NYAY scheme will add Rs 72,000 every year in the bank accounts of women," she tweeted.The Congress had on Tuesday sought to clear “confusion” over the minimum income guarantee scheme. Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the scheme will directly benefit 20 per cent beneficiary families. He said the minimum guarantee scheme is “women centric”.“The Congress party will get this amount credited to the bank accounts of the women of beneficiary families. This scheme will be implemented without any discrimination between the urban and rural areas. It will be implemented across the country uniformly,” Surjewala said.In a big-bang poll promise, Rahul Gandhi had on Monday announced that Rs 72,000 per year will be given as minimum income to poor families if his party is voted to power in Lok Sabha polls. Asserting that it will be the final assault on poverty, he said the scheme would benefit around 25 crore people.Addressing a press conference, he said 20 per cent or five crore families belonging to the poorest category with monthly income less than Rs 12,000 would come under the scheme."This is a ground breaking idea. It is a historic day for India and the final assault on poverty is beginning. We will wipe out poverty from the country," he said, adding that the scheme was finalised after thorough consultations with renowned economists and experts.However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described the scheme as a "bluff announcement", saying no other political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades in the name of poverty. He said that the amount was 1.5 times less than what BJP government was already paying to the poor and the farmers through various schemes.