'Best Way to Silence Terrorist DSP': Rahul's Attack as Arrested J&K Cop's Case is Handed Over to NIA

New Delhi: Raising questions Davinder Singh's case being handed over the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the matter is now "as good as dead" since the agency is headed is headed by "another Modi".

"The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why??" Gandhi tweeted, with a goof up in NIA chief's name.

The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi - YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 17, 2020

The official that the Congress leader referred to in his tweet is YC Modi, who was in the put in charge of the Haren Pandya assassination when he was in CBI.

Modi, the senior IPS officer, was tasked to help investigate the assassination of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya in 2003. The probe led to the conviction of 12 persons under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). But they all were subsequently acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in 2011, having spent eight years in jail.

The court cast doubt on the CBI theory of the murder, even the basic claim that he had been shot dead inside his car.

YC Modi was also a part of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team which probed the 2002 riots in Gujarat from 2010 to 2012. The SIT had cleared Narendra Modi, who was then the chief minister of the state.

On Thursday, Gandhi questioned the silence of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, who was nabbed for harbouring terrorists, and asked who was providing the officer protection and why.

He also sought to know Singh's role in the Pulwama attack and how many terrorists he helped, demanding that the officer be tried by a fast-track court and given the harshest punishment for treason against India. "DySP Davindar Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home and was caught ferrying them to Delhi, the Congress leader tweeted.

"He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months and if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh had two days ago said the force has recommended dismissal of DySP, and handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Police had arrested Davinder Singh at Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides an unidentified lawyer who was working as an overground worker for terror outfits.

"The DySP was suspended for his act and his sacking is also recommended and the government will take a call on that. We have already recommended for the transfer of the case to the NIA because some thing of wider level can come out of it with links here and there," the police chief said.

