GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Beti Bachao Programme Was First Started by Guru Gobind Singh, Says Himachal Guv

Governor Devvrat said that the great saints and gurus of Sikhs made their highest contribution in building the society and nation in the past.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2018, 7:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Beti Bachao Programme Was First Started by Guru Gobind Singh, Says Himachal Guv
File photo: Beti Bachao campaign
Shimla: Launched by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government a few years ago, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme was in fact first started by Guru Gobind Singh for empowering the girl child, Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat said on Saturday.

"Guru Gobind Singh ji had started the movement in the name of 'Kudi Bachhao' from Kangra (district) to save the girl child and, at present, this movement has been given the form of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan," Devvrat said, while addressing a convocation of the Eternal University in Sirmaur district.

Urging the people to support and be a part of this campaign, Devvrat said that great saints and gurus of Sikhs made their highest contribution in building the society and nation in the past.


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery