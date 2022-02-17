'Beti ko Insaaf Dila Dijiye': In Video, Priyanka Gandhi Comforts Rape Victim's Mother as She Begs for Justice

Heart-wrenching scenes broke out during an election rally of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kanpur where she was seen hugging the bereaved mother of a 19-year-old woman who was sexually assaulted and killed.

Priyanka Gandhi, a mother of two herself, broke down along with the victim’s family. The young woman was raped and strangled to death after she left home to get a laptop.

In the video, the inconsolable mother can be heard seeking justice for her daughter. “Please, give my daughter justice," she can be heard saying in Hindi.

The victim’s mother later was accompanied by the Congress leader to her car and was assured all kinds of support in their fight for justice.

The Congress party on January 13 announced the names of 125 candidates, including 50 women, for upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

Mother of the 2017 gang rape victim, a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district is also among the 50 women candidates fielded by the Congress party.

The list of candidates was announced by Congress general secretary incharge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a press conference on January 13.

“Our Unnao candidate is the mother of the gangrape victim. We have given her a chance to continue the struggle. The power which oppressed them and ruined their family, they should now get that power,"Vadra said.

Through its campaign, Congress is recreating a narrative of public discontent against the BJP government in the state and disseminating it to the public. Priyanka Gandhi has been trying to highlight the incidence of oppression and suffering of people during the second wave of Covid-19 through lectures and online campaigns.

It is also trying to reach out to several social groups such as most backward communities, women, young girls, migrant labourers by creating hope and desire of empowerment. She started popular campaigns such as ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakati Hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight). The Congress, however, through these campaigns, helped mobilise discontent against Yogi Adityanath but may not be successful in translating it into votes.

