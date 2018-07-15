English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Betrayal' by Some Congress Leaders in Himachal Cost Party Assembly Seats, Claims Virbhadra Singh
Had some leaders not stabbed the party in the back, the Congress would have won two more assembly seats in Sirmaur district, said Singh while addressing a district-level meet of party workers at Nahan.
Virbhadra Singh (Image: PTI)
Nahan: Senior Congress leader and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday said the "betrayal" by some Congress leaders had led to the party's defeat in its traditional stronghold of Sirmaur district in the state Assembly polls.
Had some leaders not stabbed the party in the back, the Congress would have won two more assembly seats in Sirmaur district, said Singh while addressing a district-level meet of party workers at Nahan.
"I have forgiven those leaders who caused huge damage to the party by making petty mistakes and call upon all the workers to put up a united fight to defeat the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said.
The success of Mission-2019 would depend solely on party workers, he added. A strong and united fight can be put up by Congress workers and there is no space for internal differences, he said.
The Congress' state in-charge Rajni Patil claimed the differences between leaders had been sorted out and the party was fully united.
All the differences between party leaders have been resolved and the morale of the party workers in the state is high," she said.
The party is gearing up to win all four Lok Sabha seats, she added. Lashing out at the Modi government, she alleged it was dividing people on religious lines.
The Modi government has drawn a dividing line even between Muslim men and women, she said.
State Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu showered praise on Virbhadra Singh for "showing large-heartedness and forgiving party workers for their 'mistakes'.
He said Virbhadra Singh was the most respected leader of the party in the state. Sukhu also attacked the Modi government for calling Congress a 'corrupt party' while ignoring the fact that all the stringent anti-corruption laws were enacted by Congress governments.
Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri exhorted party workers to stand united and defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.
Also Watch
Had some leaders not stabbed the party in the back, the Congress would have won two more assembly seats in Sirmaur district, said Singh while addressing a district-level meet of party workers at Nahan.
"I have forgiven those leaders who caused huge damage to the party by making petty mistakes and call upon all the workers to put up a united fight to defeat the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha elections," he said.
The success of Mission-2019 would depend solely on party workers, he added. A strong and united fight can be put up by Congress workers and there is no space for internal differences, he said.
The Congress' state in-charge Rajni Patil claimed the differences between leaders had been sorted out and the party was fully united.
All the differences between party leaders have been resolved and the morale of the party workers in the state is high," she said.
The party is gearing up to win all four Lok Sabha seats, she added. Lashing out at the Modi government, she alleged it was dividing people on religious lines.
The Modi government has drawn a dividing line even between Muslim men and women, she said.
State Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu showered praise on Virbhadra Singh for "showing large-heartedness and forgiving party workers for their 'mistakes'.
He said Virbhadra Singh was the most respected leader of the party in the state. Sukhu also attacked the Modi government for calling Congress a 'corrupt party' while ignoring the fact that all the stringent anti-corruption laws were enacted by Congress governments.
Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri exhorted party workers to stand united and defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.
Also Watch
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anurag Kashyap, Celebrities Hail Rahul Gandhi's Stand on Sacred Games
- Memon: Wrist Spin Twins Allow India Exciting Options to Consider Change in Status Quo
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Finalists France, Croatia to Split $66 Million Purse
- Amitabh Bachchan's Silence Over His Dramatic Drop in Twitter Followers Has Gotten Us Worried
- Marvel Announces Black Widow Standalone Film, Starring Scarlett Johansson