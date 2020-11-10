Bettiah Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Bettiah Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Bettiah (बेतिया), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Paschim Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Paschim Champaran. Bettiah is part of 2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.7%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,77,335 eligible electors, of which 1,48,029 were male, 1,28,776 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,49,093 eligible electors, of which 1,34,685 were male, 1,14,408 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,145 eligible electors, of which 1,04,961 were male, 87,184 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2015 was 397. In 2010, there were 182.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Madan Mohan Tiwari of INC won in this seat by defeating Renu Devi of BJP by a margin of 2,320 votes which was 1.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.26% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Renu Devi of BJP won in this seat defeating Anil Kumar Jha of IND by a margin of 28,789 votes which was 27.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 39.57% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 8. Bettiah Assembly segment of Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bettiah are: Parwez Alam (NCP), Madan Mohan Tiwari (INC), Renu Devi (BJP), Avkash Kumar Gupta (PP), Nand Lal Prasad (AKP), Barkat Ahmad (JSHD), Yuvraj Navin Singh (BPCP), Savita Singh Nepali (JAPL), Sita Ram Sahani (RTMGP), Samir Hasan (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.06%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.35%, while it was 55.26% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 275 polling stations in 8. Bettiah constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 231. In 2010 there were 189 polling stations.

Extent:

8. Bettiah constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Bettiah; Gram Panchayats Mohaddipur, Majhaulia, Parsa, Bahuarawa, Gudara, Jaukatia, Bakharia, Rulahi, Rajabhar, Karamawa, Lal Saraiya, Ramnagar Bankat, Amawa Majhar, Majharia Sheikh, Ahawar Kuria, Madhopur, Senuwaria and Bishambharpur of Majhaulia Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Champaran.

Bettiah seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Bettiah is 217.12 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Bettiah is: 26°45'40.7"N 84°36'42.8"E.

