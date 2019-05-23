Betul Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey BJP Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey LEADING

Betul Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME GGP -- -- Bisram Uikey IND -- -- Nimish Sariyam IND -- -- Bhagcharan Warkade IND -- -- Sunil Kawde ABGP -- -- Pushpa Dr. Shailendra Pendam BMP -- -- Pushpa Marskole Nota -- -- Nota BJP -- -- Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey Leading INC -- -- Ramu Tekam (Advocate) BSP -- -- Ashok Bhalavi

29. Betul is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 40.56%. The estimated literacy level of Betul is 68.44%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jyoti Dhurve of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,28,614 votes which was 31.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Jyoti Dhurve of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 97,317 votes which was 15.29% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.47% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Betul was: Jyoti Dhurve (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,36,846 men, 7,70,954 women and 31 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Betul is: 21.8333 77.8333Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेतूल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বেতুল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बैतूल, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); બેટુલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பேதூல், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బేతూల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬೆತುಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബേതുൾ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ്‌ (Malayalam)(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)