English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Betul Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Betul (बेतूल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Betul (बेतूल) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
29. Betul is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Mahakoshal region of Madhya Pradesh in Central India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.28% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 40.56%. The estimated literacy level of Betul is 68.44%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jyoti Dhurve of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,28,614 votes which was 31.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.43% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 8 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jyoti Dhurve of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 97,317 votes which was 15.29% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Betul was: Jyoti Dhurve (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,36,846 men, 7,70,954 women and 31 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Betul Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Betul is: 21.8333 77.8333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेतूल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বেতুল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बैतूल, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); બેટુલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பேதூல், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బేతూల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬೆತುಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബേതുൾ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
BJP
Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey
BJP
Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey
LEADING
In 2009, Jyoti Dhurve of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 97,317 votes which was 15.29% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 52.62% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
Betul Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
GGP
--
--
Bisram Uikey
IND
--
--
Nimish Sariyam
IND
--
--
Bhagcharan Warkade
IND
--
--
Sunil Kawde
ABGP
--
--
Pushpa Dr. Shailendra Pendam
BMP
--
--
Pushpa Marskole
Nota
--
--
Nota
BJP
--
--
Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey
INC
--
--
Ramu Tekam (Advocate)
BSP
--
--
Ashok Bhalavi
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.17% and in 2009, the constituency registered 49.47% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Betul was: Jyoti Dhurve (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,36,846 men, 7,70,954 women and 31 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Betul Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Betul is: 21.8333 77.8333
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: बेतूल, मध्य प्रदेश (Hindi); বেতুল, মধ্যপ্রদেশ (Bengali); बैतूल, मध्य प्रदेश (Marathi); બેટુલ, મધ્યપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); பேதூல், மத்தியபிரதேசம் (Tamil); బేతూల్, మధ్య ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಬೆತುಲ್, ಮಧ್ಯಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ബേതുൾ, മധ്യപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
BJP’s Gorakhpur Candidate Ravi Kishan Offers Prayers Before Results
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 BJP’s Gorakhpur Candidate Ravi Kishan Offers Prayers Before Results
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones Finale
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results