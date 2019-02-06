English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Beyond Lok Sabha Polls, Congress Focuses on 'Dual' Plan With Priyanka Gandhi's Entry
Congress President Rahul Gandhi has made Scindhia in-charge of western UP, while Priyanka will be taking care of constituencies which fall in eastern part of the state.
File photo of Priyanka Gandhi
New Delhi: After its recent organisational reshuffle that saw Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entering politics, Congress has begun work on its two-pronged strategy — Mission 2019 and 2022.
While the first one is a detailed plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the second one is to create a space for Congress in Uttar Pradesh politics. The grand old party has failed to make an impact in the state since 1989, following which Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and BJP have dominated the political scene in the north Indian state.
“We’ll be working on two strategies — one that will focus on the next few months and the other for 2022. There’s less time but our aim is to win. Aim is to gain seats in Lok Sabha and also to form Congress government in UP,” Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindhia told reporters in Delhi.

After Priyanka’s return from abroad earlier this week, key party leaders have held two rounds of talks to finalise party strategy for the elections. The Congress has in the last fortnight made its intension clear of working towards strengthening its organisation.
The last Congress government in UP was led by ND Tiwari in 1989 and since then the party has remained on the margins of the state politics dominated by the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the BJP.
The Congress was snubbed by Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati while the two announced SP-BSP alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, leaving just two seats — Amethi and Rae Barailly — for the Congress party, which is currently held by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
