Beypore Candidate List: Key Contests in Beypore Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Beypore Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Beypore seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mammed Koya V K C of CPM won from this seat beating Adam Mulsi M P of INC by a margin of 14,363 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Elamaram Kareem of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adam Mulsi .M.P. of INC by a margin of 5,316 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Beypore Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Beypore constituency are: P. A. Mohammed Riyas of CPI(M), P. M. Niyas of CONG, K. P. Prakash Babu of BJP