Bhabanipur By-poll: Suvendu Says 'Picture Abhi Baki Hai' After TMC Reminds BJP of Bengal Polls

As the Bhabanipur election campaign hots up, a war of words has also begun. At the Tamluk of East Medinipur, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said, “Who has said Mamata Banerjee is unbeatable? Picture abhi baki hai mere dost…The people of Nandigram have shown the way. Entire life she will remember that she lost in Nandigram. What was the result of 2019? She could not win her booth. This time some media said Covid was increasing that is why some people did not vote in Kolkata."

Suvendu will bring the Nandigram loss time and again in Bhabanipur.

Officially, the BJP campaign focuses on unemployment and post-poll violence. Suvendu said, “Unemployment is in every home and Mamata will lose Bhabanipur.”

“People will support that person who has fought for people not for those who have made 1 lac people homeless,” he said.

Speaking to News18, TMC MLA Tapas Roy said, “See this is ridiculous, what he is today is only because of Mamata Banerjee. What value he is getting that is because of her. The day is not far when the Adhikari family will be defeated in Medinipur. All leaders of the country too will have to remember the number 213 for entire life. They will have to remember that they badly lost to Mamata.”

