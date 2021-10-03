Bhabanipur Bypoll: After Mamata’s Big Win, BJP Still Optimistic of Being 'Strong Force' in Bengal

West Bengal BJP president Dr Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday welcomed the people’s mandate as the results of the Bhabanipur bypoll were declared on Sunday. Majumdar expressed his gratitude to the people of Bhabanipur for helping the party secure close to 22.29 per cent votes out of total 57 per cent polled.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll by a margin of 58,835 votes over her BJP rival Priyanka Tibrewal.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Mamata Banerjee for her victory. She has won from Bhabanipur seat and it is our culture to accept people’s mandate. In the past, too, we have accepted people’s mandate,” Majumdar said.

On the polling percentage, he said, “However, I would like to highlight that our candidate gave a tough fight to Mamata Banerjee. She has secured more than 25,000 votes even when the total polling percentage was close to 57 per cent. Nearly 43 per cent people did not come to vote, and that is a massive figure. Despite that, our candidate gave a tough fight in Bhabanipur.”

He, however, added, “Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee thought that they would erase the BJP from Bhabanipur, but the way people extended their support is highly welcome. This will give us inspiration and boost our morale to take on the ruling party in Bengal. I personally believe that in the coming days, the BJP will emerge as a strong force in the state.”

Former BJP president Dilip Ghosh, too, sounded optimistic and claimed that the poll results showed that the BJP was still a strong opposition in Bengal to counter the poor governance of the ruling party.

“The Trinamool Congress has engaged all its forces in Bhabanipur to prevent us from campaigning and to prevent our voters from exercising their voting rights. Despite that, the Election Commission was mum. But after the poll results, we felt a strong pro-BJP signal and, therefore, a large number of people voted for Priyanka Tibrewal. I think this is a good sign,” Ghosh said.

BJP MP Arjun Singh, who was in-charge of Bhabanipur assembly bypoll, said, “Our supporters in Bhabanipur were threatened and terrorised. I believe that our candidate gave a tough fight despite such adverse situations and, had it been a free and fair poll, then we could have won the seat.”

He added, “The more the TMC tries to suppress us, the more we will emerge as a strong force in the state.”

Senior party leader and in-charge of Bengal, Amit Malviya tweeted, “This is a humiliating win for Mamata Banerjee. Despite an overbearing state, dark shadow of fear, intimidation and gloom of the post-poll violence looming large, her poll percentage dropped over 2011 (down to 71.90% from 77.46%). The drubbing at Nandigram has worn her popularity.”

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee congratulated Mamata for the victory. “Congratulations to @MamataOfficial

for this landslide victory," he tweeted. Banerjee, a former cabinet minister in Mamata’s last government, had joined the BJP before the 2021 assembly elections.

